Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Drops By 72.4%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MTSFY traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $63.64. 3,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,450. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average of $66.12. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

About Mitsui Fudosan (Get Rating)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.