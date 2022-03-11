Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Drops By 72.4%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:XDSL opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. mPhase Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.43.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

