Short Interest in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Drops By 62.9%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the February 13th total of 249,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 3,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NURO opened at $3.76 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.85.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

