Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Expands By 395.7%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 395.7% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Nikon stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.77. 8,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,430. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58. Nikon has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $12.66.

Get Nikon alerts:

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nikon had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikon will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.