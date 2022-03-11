Short Interest in Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Decreases By 66.8%

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the February 13th total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. 176,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,275. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

NHYDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 86.00 to 93.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.95.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.