Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Expands By 291.7%

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 291.7% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SPXX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,765. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.294 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

