Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Expands By 291.7%

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 291.7% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SPXX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,765. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.294 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
