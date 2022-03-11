Short Interest in Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Drops By 75.6%

Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS OPTHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,690. Optimi Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32.

Get Optimi Health alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Optimi Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimi Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.