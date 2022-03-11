Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declines By 74.6%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the February 13th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PMX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,603. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

