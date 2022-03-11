Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declines By 74.6%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the February 13th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PMX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,603. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (Get Rating)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.