Short Interest in Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Decreases By 75.8%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the February 13th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPIRY opened at $1.35 on Friday. Piraeus Financial has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Piraeus Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Piraeus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

