Short Interest in Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Declines By 71.9%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the February 13th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 114.0 days.

Shares of PLSQF stock remained flat at $$17.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. Plus500 has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

About Plus500 (Get Rating)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

