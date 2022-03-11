Short Interest in Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Declines By 71.9%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the February 13th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 114.0 days.
Shares of PLSQF stock remained flat at $$17.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. Plus500 has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $20.04.
About Plus500 (Get Rating)
