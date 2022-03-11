Short Interest in Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Increases By 165.5%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 165.5% from the February 13th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AUCOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polymetal International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of AUCOY opened at $2.60 on Friday. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

