Short Interest in PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Decreases By 75.0%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk stock remained flat at $$35.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08.

PT United Tractors Tbk engages in the sales and rental of heavy equipment and provision of related after-sales services, coal mining, and mining contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy.

