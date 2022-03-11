Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Expands By 260.6%

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,937,300 shares, an increase of 260.6% from the February 13th total of 814,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OJSCY remained flat at $$3.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rosneft Oil Co engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and gas. It also involves in refining, transportation, and sale of petroleum products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Distribution, and Corporate and Others.

