Short Interest in Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Drops By 63.1%

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the February 13th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

RTOKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.