Short Interest in Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Drops By 63.1%

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the February 13th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

RTOKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

