Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Grows By 310.0%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 310.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RNMBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Rheinmetall from €110.00 ($119.57) to €121.00 ($131.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($125.00) to €155.00 ($168.48) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rheinmetall from €121.00 ($131.52) to €122.00 ($132.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:RNMBY traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,214. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

