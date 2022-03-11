Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declines By 68.8%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the February 13th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund news, Director David Swanson acquired 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $50,096.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPP. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,424. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.71%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

