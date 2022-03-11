Short Interest in Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Grows By 182.1%

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 399,500 shares, an increase of 182.1% from the February 13th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,995.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Senex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from 4.53 to 4.65 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Senex Energy alerts:

VPTOF opened at $3.37 on Friday. Senex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

Senex Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration. It involves in the evaluation and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It operates through the Cooper and Eromanga Basins; and Surat and Bowen Basins geographical segments. The Cooper and Eromanga Basins segment refers to sedimentary geological basins located in the north east part of South Australia and extending into south west Queensland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.