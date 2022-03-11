Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Drops By 75.6%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the February 13th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SGIOY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.40. 144,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,566. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

SGIOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

