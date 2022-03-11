Short Interest in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expands By 207.1%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 232,200 shares, an increase of 207.1% from the February 13th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITO. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MITO opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $34.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.