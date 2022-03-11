Short Interest in Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Grows By 378.8%

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,001,300 shares, a growth of 378.8% from the February 13th total of 626,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.9 days.

Shares of Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock stock remained flat at $$0.62 on Friday. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67.

Surgutneftegas PJSC engages in the research and design, exploration, drilling and production units, oil refining, gas processing, and marketing subsidiaries. The firm is involved in activities, which include exploration and production of oil and gas provinces, such as Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora; oil refining; and gas production and transportation.

