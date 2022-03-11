Short Interest in TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Increases By 165.2%

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 724,000 shares, an increase of 165.2% from the February 13th total of 273,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 195.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TCLHF opened at $0.41 on Friday. TCL Electronics has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.
TCL Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
