Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Declines By 72.3%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the February 13th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TCCPY opened at $5.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. TechnoPro has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business divisions: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, and Others.

