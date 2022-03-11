Short Interest in Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Grows By 212.6%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 212.6% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TSCDY stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tesco has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSCDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

