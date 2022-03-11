Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Rises By 242.9%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

TGSGY opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. Tgs Asa has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.0935 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.