Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Expands By 366.7%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TILCF opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. Till Capital has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Till Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

