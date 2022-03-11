Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Expands By 366.7%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of TILCF opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. Till Capital has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $7.70.
Till Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
