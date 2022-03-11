Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Grows By 171.7%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 171.7% from the February 13th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after buying an additional 192,928 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 156,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,950,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWV opened at $138.74 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $156.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.