Short Interest in Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Drops By 70.2%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the February 13th total of 316,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.
Western Forest Products stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.19.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.
About Western Forest Products (Get Rating)
Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.
