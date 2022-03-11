Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rises By 372.0%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 372.0% from the February 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Zalando stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Zalando has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $62.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZLNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €96.50 ($104.89) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

