ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Director Randall Hawks Acquires 6,695 Shares

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) Director Randall Hawks purchased 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $199,644.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SSTI traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,186. The stock has a market cap of $326.34 million, a PE ratio of -75.54 and a beta of 1.30. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ShotSpotter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

