SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.80 Million

Analysts expect SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) to post $22.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.34 million and the highest is $23.25 million. SI-BONE posted sales of $20.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full year sales of $107.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.14 million to $107.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $130.78 million, with estimates ranging from $130.66 million to $130.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SI-BONE.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIBN. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $90,772.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $97,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth $2,832,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $728.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61.

About SI-BONE (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SI-BONE (SIBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.