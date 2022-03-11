Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the February 13th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on SIEGY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.06. 292,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.84.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.6665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

