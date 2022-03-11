SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Up 201.9% in February

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 201.9% from the February 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SIF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. 586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,806. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.32 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SIFCO Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SIFCO Industries worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

