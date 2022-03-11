Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) PT Lowered to €96.00

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from €120.00 ($130.43) to €96.00 ($104.35) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Siltronic from €145.00 ($157.61) to €110.00 ($119.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SSLLF traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $103.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 322. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of $103.80 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.26.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

