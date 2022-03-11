SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) CEO Sean C. Woolverton Sells 8,914 Shares

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $268,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 159,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,583. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $507.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 131.61% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 15,824.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth $2,734,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 78.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 43,826 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.