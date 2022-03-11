Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $4.18

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.05. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 16,765 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

The company has a market cap of $713.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 122,359 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 961.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 648,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 587,624 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

