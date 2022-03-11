Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Silvergate Capital worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SI stock opened at $131.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.27. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $80.78 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

