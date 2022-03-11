Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.06. 19,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 432,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMIC shares. Bank of America upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 60.80.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $20,772,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

