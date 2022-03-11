SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.96

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 4368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.12.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SiriusPoint by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in SiriusPoint by 20.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 22.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Company Profile (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

