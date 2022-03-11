SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.96

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 4368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.12.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter.
SiriusPoint Company Profile (NYSE:SPNT)
SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.
