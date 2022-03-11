Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) PT Set at C$22.00 by Raymond James

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) received a C$22.00 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 258,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

In other Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 64,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.06, for a total transaction of C$846,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 937,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,240,811.50.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

