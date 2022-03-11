Skillz (SKLZ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) recently:

3/1/2022 – Skillz was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

3/1/2022 – Skillz had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $5.00.

2/24/2022 – Skillz had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $2.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Skillz had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Skillz had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Skillz had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $3.50.

2/15/2022 – Skillz had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

SKLZ traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.34. 8,741,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,099,008. The firm has a market cap of $954.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.82. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. Skillz’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Skillz by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Skillz by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,101,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,919,000 after buying an additional 114,266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Skillz by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,490,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,335,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

