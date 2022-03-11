Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Lake Street Capital

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 79.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday. Dawson James reduced their price target on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $3.35 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

