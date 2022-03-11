Smoothy Hits Market Capitalization of $192,426.71 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Smoothy has a market cap of $192,426.71 and $584,383.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00045972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.08 or 0.06631938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,457.34 or 1.00065360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00042227 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

