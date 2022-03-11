Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Snap by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Snap by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 856,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,349,000 after buying an additional 52,491 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.89.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $498,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,261,350 shares of company stock valued at $48,706,915 in the last 90 days.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

