Snider Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Snider Financial Group increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.6% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 16.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Boeing by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,147,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,488,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,787,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $178.39 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.02, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

