Snider Financial Group Has $4.23 Million Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Aspen Technology comprises approximately 1.8% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,533,000 after buying an additional 33,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,852 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,109,000 after purchasing an additional 130,971 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 114.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 750,829 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,361,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,139,000 after acquiring an additional 224,263 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN stock opened at $140.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.30. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.45 and its 200 day moving average is $144.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

