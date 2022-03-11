Snider Financial Group Purchases 2,043 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 3.9% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,464 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB stock opened at $195.21 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.11 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $531.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. China Renaissance Securities cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.