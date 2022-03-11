Snider Financial Group Raises Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.
SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.14.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $2,289,727.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,939 shares of company stock worth $12,310,253 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.
About Seagen (Get Rating)
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
