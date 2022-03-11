SnowGem Price Reaches $0.0441 on Major Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00034892 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000750 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

