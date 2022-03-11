Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BICEY opened at $24.84 on Friday. Société BIC has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48.

About Société BIC (Get Rating)

Société BIC SA manufactures and distributes stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment covers writing, correction, marking, coloring, drawing, and other stationery products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

