Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of BICEY opened at $24.84 on Friday. Société BIC has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48.
About Société BIC (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Société BIC (BICEY)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.