Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 256.4% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71.
A number of research firms recently commented on SDXAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.
